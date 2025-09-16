UP BJP leader expelled from party after ‘objectionable’ video surfaces

Siddharthnagar (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) The BJP has expelled its former district vice-president in Siddharthnagar after an alleged objectionable video involving him and a teenage girl surfaced on social media, official sources said on Monday.

The ousted leader, Gaurishankar Agrahari, however, dismissed the video as "doctored and politically motivated".

The purported video, said to be about a week old, allegedly shows Agrahari in a compromising position with the girl inside a room in the Bansi tehsil area.

Circle Officer, Bansi, Mayank Tripathi said police have taken cognisance of the matter.

"The video has come to notice. An inquiry is being conducted. If the girl is found to be a minor, strict action will be initiated against the concerned person under relevant sections of law," he said.

State general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla issued the expulsion order. He said the action was taken on the directions of the party’s state leadership, following a complaint by the district president and subsequent discussions with local leaders.

Agrahari denied the allegations.

"This video is doctored and politically motivated. I have served the party with dedication for years. This conspiracy has been hatched to malign my image. I will present my side before the leadership," he said. PTI COR ABN RHL