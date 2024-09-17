UP BJP minority front launches membership drive in 74 madrassas on PM Modi's 74th birthday

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) The minority front of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit on Tuesday launched a campaign to enrol 7,400 members in 74 madrassas and dargahs on the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UP BJP's Alpsankhyak Morcha chief Kunwar Basit Ali told PTI that he offered a 'chaadar' in the name of Prime Minister Modi at Dada Mian's Dargah located at Mall Avenue in Lucknow and also got many members of the Dargah Management Committee enrolled as BJP members.

He said the front is actively participating in the ongoing membership campaign of the party.

"Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has envisioned connecting the Muslim community with development. The concept of holding Quran in one hand and computer in the other and his efforts are continuing in this direction," he said.

On the occasion, Ali also swept the dargah floor as part of the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' (cleanliness campaign) and said cleanliness is an important part of the faith of Muslims.

Ali said the target of the minority front is to connect five lakh Muslims of the state with the BJP.

Due to the work being done for the development of Muslims by Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a large number of people from the Muslim community are joining the BJP, he claimed. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS