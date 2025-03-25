UP BJP Minority Morcha to distribute 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to 32 lakh poor Muslims on Eid

Lucknow, Mar 25 (PTI) The minority front of the Uttar Pradesh BJP will distribute a kit named 'Saugat-e-Modi' to 32 lakh poor Muslims on the occasion of Eid this year.

The kit will contain clothes along with vermicelli ('sevaiyan'), sugar, dry fruits and women's clothes.

BJP UP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali told 'PTI-Bhasha' on Tuesday that the morcha will distribute a kit of essential items for the festival to 32 lakh poor Muslims across the country on the occasion of Eid this time.

Ali said this campaign started on Tuesday. Under this, the functionaries of Minority Morcha will contact 32,000 mosques and after getting information from there, will provide 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to 100-100 poor Muslims of the respective areas on the occasion of Eid.

He said the purpose of this initiative is to give poor Muslim families a chance to celebrate Eid. This is in line with the BJP's spirit of Antyodaya, he said.

Ali said the party has always worked with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and this initiative is also a step taken in the same direction. PTI SLM NAV KSS KSS