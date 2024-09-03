UP: BJP MLA alleges life threat from his former gunner, homeguard

Bahraich (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) BJP MLA Sureshvar Singh has lodged an FIR against his former gunner and a homeguard, alleging they threatened to kill him.

Singh, who is an MLA from the Mahsi Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, in his FIR lodged at the Hardi police station alleged that his life is in danger from his former gunner Anand Rai and home guard Abul Khan.

The MLA had made a complaint about this to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, following which an FIR was registered and both the accused were suspended.

Mahsi Circle Officer Rupendra Gaur said that Head Constable Anand Rai was earlier Singh's gunner. At present, he was on reserve duty in the police lines.

He said that on August 25, some people had come to the Hardi police station for some work and Rai started abusing the Mahsi MLA and his family members, and said that he would shoot them in the police station itself.

Homeguard Abul Khan posted there on duty also supported Rai instead of stopping him, the FIR said.

Someone made a video of this and sent it to the MLA, after which he wrote a letter to the SP and the DM and filed a complaint.

A case was registered in this regard under relevant sections of the BNS.

SP Vrinda Shukla taking cognisance of the matter suspended the head constable and the home guard. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK