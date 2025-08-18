UP BJP MLA demands Ghazipur be named after Parshuram's son

Ballia (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) BJP MLA from Bansdih Assembly constituency, Ketki Singh, on Monday urged the Centre and the state government to rename Ghazipur after Maharishi Gautam, the father of Maharishi Parashuram.

She said she has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.

"All such names that remind us of our times of disgrace, which have been kept to glorify the invaders and praise them, all such names should be removed and the birthplace of great men, should be named after them. I want that Ghazipur district's name should be changed," Ketki Singh told reporters at her residence in Bansdih.

The MLA claimed that the history of Ghazipur is close to Maharishi Gautam, and cited the district's name must be changed as Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj.

"Changing the name will inspire the coming generation. How can a country that forgets its history, build its future? If you forget your origin, you will never be able to build a future," she said.

"We have read that Akbar was great. Such was his greatness that it has been written on the dead bodies of lakhs of Hindus," said the 41-year-old. PTI COR NAV MAN VN VN