UP BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal dies of cardiac arrest during a meeting

Bareilly (UP): BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Circuit House in Bareilly, family sources said.

The Faridpur MLA was attending a review meeting of development works chaired by Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh at the Circuit House when he suddenly fell ill around 2.15 pm, party workers said.

He was immediately rushed by his aides to a private hospital, where he was put on ventilator support. However, his condition continued to deteriorate, and he was declared dead around 3 pm, doctors said. He had celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader and doctor at the hospital, Vimal Bhardwaj, said the MLA had already suffered a heart attack by the time he was brought in. "His blood pressure and pulse were not detectable. We administered CPR and continued treatment for about an hour, including ventilator support, but he could not be saved," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the demise of the legislator. In a post on his official X handle, the chief minister said the sudden death of Dr Shyam Bihari Lal was extremely saddening and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, praying for peace to the departed soul.

Lal was a two-time MLA from the Faridpur reserved seat in Bareilly district. He is survived by his wife Manju Lata, a son and two daughters.

Senior district officials, including the district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and chief development officer, along with BJP leaders and public representatives, reached the MLA's residence after the incident.

Born on January 1, 1966, Lal held a PhD in history from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University and had served as a professor of history at the university. He was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2017.