UP: BJP MLA dies after suffering cardiac arrest during meeting; CM, state leaders mourn

Bareilly (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Circuit House in Bareilly, family sources said.

The Faridpur MLA was attending a review meeting of development works chaired by Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh at the Circuit House when he suddenly fell ill around 2 pm, party workers said.

He was immediately rushed by his aides to a private hospital, where he was put on ventilator support. However, his condition continued to deteriorate, and he was declared dead around 3 pm, doctors said. He had celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader and doctor at the hospital, Vimal Bhardwaj, said the MLA had already suffered a heart attack by the time he was brought in. "His blood pressure and pulse were not detectable. We administered CPR and continued treatment for about an hour, including ventilator support, but he could not be saved," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of the legislator. In a post on X, the chief minister said the sudden death of Shyam Bihari Lal was extremely saddening and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, praying for peace to the departed soul.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said, "The demise of BJP MLA Shri Shyam Bihari Lal ji from the Faridpur assembly seat in Bareilly is extremely saddening! May God grant peace to his soul.

"Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tribute!" Yadav said in a post on X.

UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also mourned over Lal's demise and said, "I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family. Om Shanti!" Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "May Lord Rama grant the departed soul a place at his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family in this difficult time. Om Shanti!" Brajesh Pathak, the other deputy CM, also posted a message on X and said, "I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and provide strength to the grieving family and supporters. Om Shanti!" Lal was a two-time MLA from the Faridpur reserved seat in Bareilly district. He is survived by his wife Manju Lata, a son and two daughters.

Senior district officials, including the district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and chief development officer, along with BJP leaders and public representatives, reached the MLA's residence after the incident.

Born on January 1, 1966, Lal held a PhD in history from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University and had served as a professor of history at the university. He was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2017. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ