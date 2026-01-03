UP BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal cremated with full state honours in Bareilly

Bareilly, Jan 3 (PTI) The mortal remains of BJP MLA from Faridpur constituency in Bareilly district, Shyam Bihari Lal, were consigned to flames with full state honours on Saturday.

Lal passed away on Friday afternoon following a cardiac arrest, party and family sources said. He was 60 and had celebrated his birthday just a day earlier.

The last rites were performed at the cremation ground in Faridpur amid solemn scenes. His son lit the funeral pyre as grieving family members, party workers and supporters bid a tearful farewell.

Several ministers, BJP leaders and local residents were present during the final journey.

Earlier in the day, the body was kept at the Faridpur MLA's office for people to pay their last respects.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Lal's residence in Bareilly on Saturday and paid floral tributes to the departed leader. He also met the bereaved family members and expressed his condolences.

The final procession began around 2.13 pm and saw the participation of thousands of supporters, along with ministers, leaders and local residents. A guard of honour was accorded at the cremation ground at 3.20 pm, following which his son performed the last rites at around 3.40 pm.

A party worker said Lal was attending a review meeting on development work at the Circuit House with Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh when he suddenly felt unwell at around 2.15 pm on Friday.

He was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition deteriorated, and he was declared dead around 3 pm.