UP BJP MLC raises concern over 'rampant' sale of Chinese 'manjha' despite ban

Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) A BJP MLC on Tuesday expressed concern over the "rampant" sale of Chinese 'manjha' in the state despite a ban.

On the sixth day of the Budget Session, Vijay Bahadur Pathak drew the attention of the state government towards the issue of Chinese 'manjha' in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Pathak said Chairman of Legislative Council Manvendra Singh has directed the government to take necessary action.

Speaking in the House, Pathak said the Makar Sankranti festival is celebrated with great fervour and there is a tradition of flying kites on this day.

Despite the sale of Chinese 'manjha' being completely banned, it is sold in the markets every year around Makar Sankranti.

The Chinese 'manjha' is much sharper than the normal 'manjha' and does not break easily. Sometimes, it becomes the cause of death of humans and birds if it gets entangled in the neck, he said.

"There is a complete ban on the sale of Chinese 'manjha' but its sale continues unabated in the markets," he said.

There is a provision of five years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for those who buy and sell Chinese 'manjha'. There is also a provision of a fine of up to Rs 50,000 and five years imprisonment under animal cruelty, he highlighted.

"Despite all this, the rampant sale and use of Chinese 'manjha' continues," he said.