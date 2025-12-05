UP: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immerses father Swaraj Kaushal's ashes in Ganga at Brijghat

Hapur (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A day after the cremation of former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal, his daughter and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Brijghat here on Friday morning, with family members and well-wishers joining the solemn ceremony.

Bansuri Swaraj arrived at Brijghat in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur with close relatives to perform the 'asthi visarjan' (immersion of ashes) as per Hindu rituals.

With moist eyes, the BJP MP carried out the rites for her father as priests conducted the traditional prayers. Local public representatives, along with police and administrative officials, also reached the ghat and paid their respects.

An administration officials said the ceremony remained peaceful and was completed with full religious observance.

Kaushal, 73, the husband of late BJP veteran and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, died on Thursday afternoon after complaining of chest pain. He was rushed to AIIMS by Bansuri and other relatives, but doctors declared him dead, the Delhi BJP had said in a statement.

His cremation was held the same evening at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium in the presence of Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, and several party and RSS leaders. PTI COR KIS NB NB