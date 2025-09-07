UP: BJP MP's sister alleges assault by in-laws, FIR registered

Etah (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput's sister, has filed a police complaint accusing her in-laws of assault, officials said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Reena Singh alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her and threatened to kill her.

She claims that on Sunday afternoon, while she was bathing in the bathroom, her brother-in-law, Girish, and father-in-law, Laxman Singh, attempted to record a video of her through the window.

When she objected, she was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted, Singh said in her complaint.

Singh claims that her father-in-law took out a licensed rifle and threatened her, saying, "I will shoot you." She claimed that he also hit her with a stick.

She further alleged that her brother-in-law, Rajesh, attacked her with a sharp knife, causing an injury to her hand, while Girish also attacked her with an iron rod.

In her written complaint to the police, Singh said that she continues to receive threats even after the assault.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sahawar Police Station, Chaman Goswami, said that an FIR has been registered against Laxman Singh, Rajesh, and Girish based on the complaint.

"The matter is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law," he said.