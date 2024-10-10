UP: BJP serves show-cause notice to 4 over lawyer 'manhandling' MLA during UCB poll

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh BJP leader issued a show-cause notice to an advocate, his wife, and two others on Thursday, a day after a scuffle broke out between a local BJP legislator and the senior lawyer during the nominations for a cooperative bank's election.

The altercation between Lakhimpur Kheri Sadar BJP MLA Yogesh Verma and district bar association chief Awadhesh Singh, the husband of former Urban Cooperative Bank (UCB) chairperson Pushpa Singh, occurred over allegations of bypassing election rules, police said.

During the scuffle, Awadhesh Singh allegedly manhandled Verma in full public view, prompting the state BJP leadership to take up the matter seriously, sources said.

In his notice, BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla directed the four to explain their "indisciplined behaviour" with Verma within two days or face action.

District BJP president Sunil Singh, who briefed the party leadership on the incident, confirmed that a show-cause notice has been served to four people -- the two others being party's district vice-president Anil Yadav and party worker Jyoti Shukla. On Wednesday, Verma claimed that he had received information that the nomination papers of BJP workers and trade union members were torn.

"When I objected to this, Awadhesh Singh grabbed my collar and tried to hit me," he claimed.

However, Pushpa Singh defended her husband and accused Verma of snatching nomination papers from a woman candidate and misbehaving with her.

The election for UCB delegates, management committee members, president, and vice-president was postponed in the wake of the incident.