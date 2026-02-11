UP: BJP slams opposition for protesting during guv's address; SP says speech lacked ground reality

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday condemned the opposition's protest during Governor Anandiben Patel’s address to the state legislature, while the Samajwadi Party alleged the speech was full of lofty claims but ignored ground realities.

Patel's over 30-minute address to the joint sitting of both Houses of the state legislature on the opening day of the Budget session on Monday was interrupted by shouts of "Governor go back," and "anti-reservation government will not work" by the SP members.

During her address, SP legislators frequently came near the speaker's dais and shouted slogans. The governor repeatedly urged the protesting members to return to their seats.

Moving the Motion of Thanks on the governor’s address in the Assembly on Wednesday, senior BJP member and former minister Neelkanth Tiwari took a sharp dig at the opposition, saying their conduct during the address was condemnable.

"On behalf of the House, I express my gratitude to the governor. In her address, she presented a comprehensive vision for the welfare of every section of society and efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy," he said.

The governor had outlined initiatives aimed at the poor, farmers, the deprived sections, women, youth and employment generation, reflecting the government’s commitment to the principle of 'antyodaya' (welfare of people at the bottom of society), the BJP leader said.

Targeting the opposition, Tiwari alleged that instead of listening to the address, members resorted to slogan-shouting and protests. "The manner in which placards were raised, and protests were staged against the respected woman governor, is highly condemnable," he said.

BJP member Neeraj Bora said the governor’s address was not a mere formality but a constitutional document reflecting the government's policy, intent and roadmap for the future.

While BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi alleged the opposition attempted to create disruption so that the government’s achievements do not reach the public, his party colleague Rajeev Singh praised the state government’s performance.

On the other hand, senior SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav criticised the governor's address, saying it painted an unrealistic picture of the state.

"It appeared as if there is no problem in the state, no unemployment, no distressed farmers and no concerns over women's safety. This is not the reality of Uttar Pradesh. The address reads like a publicity document of the government," he said.

The SP leader, who represents the Jaswantnagar seat in the Assembly, claimed that while development exists on paper, there is disappointment on the ground. "There are more claims and less truth in the address. The pain of youth, farmers, women and the poor is missing." Another senior Samajwadi Party member, Om Prakash Singh, termed the address a "bundle of lies" and alleged that it reflected the government’s impending exit in the 2027 Assembly polls. PTI AR ABN ABN NSD NSD