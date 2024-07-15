UP BJP to run membership campaign in August-September, says party functionary

Lucknow, Jul 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh BJP will run a membership campaign in the month of August-September, a party office-bearer said on Monday.

UP BJP co-media in-charge Abhay Pratap Singh said on Monday that general secretary (organisation) of state party Dharampal Singh discussed the upcoming programmes and campaigns in the working committee of the UP BJP held at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow on Sunday.

Dharampal Singh had on Sunday said the membership campaign will run in August-September.

He had also said the regional working committee meeting will be held this month, the working committee of the fronts should also be completed before July 30 and the district working committee meetings should also be completed before July 25.

The state general secretary (organisation) said the programme 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam', which had started on July 5 (World Environment Day), will continue till August 15.

He said the byelections are to be held on 10 assembly seats and "we (BJP) have to ensure victory on all the 10 seats. Election preparations have to be taken to the booth level".

Dharampal Singh also said, "The workers are the basic foundation of ideology. There should be a continuous and constant contact and dialogue with them.'' PTI NAV KSS KSS