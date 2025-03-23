UP: BJP worker held for killing his 3 children, injuring wife on suspicion of infidelity

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A local BJP worker was arrested on Sunday for shooting at his wife, who he suspected of infidelity, and killing his three children, police said.

The incident took place in Sagatheda village on Saturday when Yogesh Rohilla informed police that he had shot his family, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Sajwan had said.

Upon reaching the spot, the accused told police that he had been mentally disturbed for a while as he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair.

His daughter Shraddha (12) and son Devansh (5) died on the spot, while his wife Neha (36) and son Shivansh (7) were critically injured and rushed to a hospital, the officer had said.

Later, Shivansh also died at the hospital during treatment and Neha was referred to a medical college.

The last rites of his three children were performed on Sunday, following their post-mortem, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint lodged by Neha's brother, Rajneesh Kumar, a resident of Shamli district.

The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday. His licensed pistol used in the incident, four shells, 10 live cartridges, one cartridge stuck in the barrel and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

During interrogation, Yogesh told police that he works as a property dealer. His first wife died in 2012, after which in 2013 he married Neha, from Shamli district's Kairana and they had three children, he said.

He further informed police that his wife was having an an illicit affair with someone else for some time and despite a lot of persuasion she did not end the affair with that person, Jain said.

Rohilla said that due to his wife's affair his image in the society was maligned, angered by which he shot Neha and his three children with the licensed revolver at his house on Saturday, according to the ASP.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Gangoh assembly constituency, Kirat Singh had told PTI on Saturday, "I don't know what triggered the incident. It is painful." When asked whether Rohilla was holding any party post, Singh had said that he was a BJP worker, but the question here is not whether the accused belongs to the BJP or any other political party, this incident is inhumane.