UP: BJP's Mahesh Sharma wins by highest margin, SP's Ajendra Lodhi wins by lowest margin of votes

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) In the Lok Sabha election results declared on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh, Dr Mahesh Sharma won the election in Gautam Buddha Nagar by the highest margin of votes and Ajendra Lodhi won the Hamirpur seat by the lowest margin of votes.

The election results of 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh were declared late on Tuesday night, in which BJP candidate Sharma won by the maximum margin of votes and SP's Lodhi by the minimum margin.

According to the Election Commission, Sharma got 8,57,829 votes in Gautam Buddha Nagar while his rival Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar of the SP got 2,98,357 votes. Sharma won by a margin of 5,59,472 votes.

Lodhi won the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of just 2,629 votes. Lodhi got 4,90,683 votes while his nearest rival BJP's sitting MP Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel got 4,88,054 votes.