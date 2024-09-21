UP BJP's OBC wing workers hold protest march against Rahul Gandhi's quota remarks in US

Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh BJP's OBC wing took out a march here on Saturday and burnt the effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to protest against his comments on reservation in the United States.

According to a statement by the BJP, workers of its 'Pichhda Varg Morcha' led by the state president of the front and Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap took out an 'aakrosh march' from the party office in Lucknow, staged a sit-in at the Hazratganj crossroads and burnt the effigy of Rahul Gandhi.

Kashyap said there is anger among the OBC community across the country over Rahul Gandhi's statement against reservation in the USA.

Pointing out that 27 MPs from OBC background have been given ministerial posts in the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh 22 leaders of the community have been included in the council of ministers, he said, "BJP is the true well-wisher of reservation." "If any party or person opposes reservation, then every BJP worker will respond to it," Kashyap said The Uttar Pradesh BJP's OBC wing had organized protests in 17 cities of the state over the issue.

Kashyap said that on September 26, thousands of OBC Morcha workers will march from the Ghaziabad border to Delhi to gherao Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence. PTI NAV NSD NSD