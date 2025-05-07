Bhartiya Kisan Union supports 'Operation Sindoor', puts protests on hold

Muzaffarnagar (UP): The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday extended its support to the central government over 'Operation Sindoor' and announced the postponement of all its agitations, dharnas and protest.

In a video message posted on Facebook, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the decision was taken keeping in mind the current atmosphere in the country.

“We have postponed all our agitations and movements due to the situation after Operation Sindoor. We welcome the action taken and urge the government to continue taking strict steps against terrorism,” Tikait said.

He also congratulated the authorities on the operation and extended full support to the government in its fight against terrorism.

The BKU has been holding protests over various issues related to farmers’ interests.