UP: Black paint smeared on Mughal king Bahadur Shah Zafar's mural in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Activists of a right-wing Hindu outfit smeared black paint on a mural of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, at Ghaziabad railway station on Friday, officials said.

According to local sources, some members of the Hindu Raksha Dal reached the railway station in the morning and sprayed paint on Zafar’s mural at platform number 4.

However, the activists reportedly claimed that the painting was of Aurangzeb.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections of the Railway Act, RPF Assistant Security Commissioner S S Garbyal said.

Meanwhile, Dr Udita Tyagi of Disha Foundation released a video stating that the foundation had been involved in beautifying the city's walls and that they commissioned the painting of Zafar.

However, she clarified that "neither she nor the foundation currently supports praising any Mughal emperor." ASC Garbyal added that the RPF is currently investigating the case. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ AMJ