UP: Blaze erupts at clothing store in crowded Gorakhpur market

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a popular clothing store in Gorakhpur's bustling Golghar market around 3 pm on Monday, triggering panic among shoppers and traders.

The fire, which spread rapidly due to the presence highly flammable ready-made garments, was brought under control after 90 minutes, officials said.

Eight fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames. Police personnel from Cantt police station, along with senior officials, also arrived to manage the crowd and traffic.

The incident drew a massive crowd of onlookers, causing a traffic jam in the area.

Circle Officer (CO), Cantt, Yogendra Singh repeatedly appealed through loudspeakers urging people to disperse so that fire tenders could move freely.

District Magistrate (DM) Deepak Meena, the Divisional Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, and MLA Vipin Singh also inspected the spot.

After the blaze was controlled, officials began clearing debris and assessing the damage.

DM Meena said, "A short circuit triggered the fire. In a congested market like Golghar, this could have turned into a major tragedy, but timely action prevented further damage."