Gonda: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) deployed in the Katra Bazar assembly constituency of Gonda district died during treatment in Lucknow, officials said on Tuesday.

The BLO's family alleged that excessive work pressure led to his death.

Nanbachcha (57), posted as BLO at booth number 336, died on Monday night at the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where he had been admitted for the last nine days following a brain haemorrhage, they said.

A resident of Bangai village in Rupai Deeh development block, Nanbachcha was also working as a 'shiksha mitra' at a local school.

His family alleged that he was under pressure from the block education officer to complete workload under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Nanbachcha's wife Krishna Devi said he felt unwell on the morning of December 6, following which he was taken to a private hospital in Gonda where doctors confirmed a brain haemorrhage. He was later referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment but could not be saved despite being on ventilator support for nine days, she said.

After his death, the body was brought back to the village and cremated. The district basic shiksha adhikari and a large number of teachers and 'shiksha mitras' were present at the funeral.

The family alleged that Nanbachcha, who was already suffering from high blood pressure, was unable to take his regular medication due to excessive workload.

According to his wife, he feared that the medicines would make him drowsy and affect his work. She also claimed that he was deeply disturbed after being reprimanded by the block education officer on December 5 and collapsed the following morning.

Meanwhile, some teachers came forward to provide humanitarian support and collected around Rs 5 lakh to help meet his medical expenses.

Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers' Association district president Avadhesh Mani Mishra described the incident as unfortunate and demanded a fair inquiry, action against erring officials, and a government job and financial compensation for the bereaved family.

Earlier, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Amit Kumar Singh dismissed allegations against the block education officer as baseless.