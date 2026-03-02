UP: BLO missing for five days found dead in Yamuna river in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) The body of a 50-year-old assistant teacher on SIR duty, who had been missing for the last five days, was recovered from the Yamuna River here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumar Verma, a resident of Dharampur village in the Sarai Akil area.

He had been working at a primary school in Kanaili and was also performing duties as a Booth Level Officer for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to police, Verma reached the school around 9.30 am on February 25, signed the attendance register, and about 15 minutes later, left for Kanaili village for SIR work.

When he did not return home in the evening, his family launched a search. When they failed to trace him, they lodged a complaint at the Sarai Akil police station.

On Monday, fishermen spotted a body floating in the Yamuna River near Mahila Ghat under the jurisdiction of Kaushambi police station.

Kaushambi Station House Officer Krishna Kumar said that since a missing person complaint has been registered at Sarai Akil police station, the SHO there, Veer Pratap Singh, was informed about the recovery of Verma's body.

SHO Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

"Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and facts that emerge during the probe," he said.