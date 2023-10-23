UP: Block pramukh's husband booked for cheating, intimidation

Sonbhadra (UP) Oct 23 (PTI) Police have booked four people, including the Babhani block panchayat chief's husband and representative, on charges of cheating, robbery and criminal intimidation, officials said here on Monday.

According to a statement by the office of the superintendent of police, the FIR was lodged on Sunday against the block pramukh's representative Jitendra Singh, alias Rajan Singh, his driver Lucky Singh and his security personnel Dhiru Singh and Veeru Singh based on a complaint by Ved Prakash Yadav of Baragaon in Varanasi.

It said the case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 394 (robbery by causing hurt) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHO of Babhani Suresh Chandra Dwivedi said Jitendra Singh is the husband of the block panchayat head.

According to the complainant, Lucky Singh, Dhiru Singh and Veeru Singh had approached him in connection with a contract of interlocking work in Babhani block.

Yadav alleged that they asked him to reach a hotel in the Robertsganj area of Sonbhadra with Rs 3 lakh cash for the contract and also gave assurances that Jitendra Singh would speak to him over the phone.

The complaint claimed that he had an argument with the three associates of Jitendra Singh, following which they pushed him into a car, drove to Babhani and beat him up before taking the cash from him forcibly.

Yadav also alleged that Jitendra Singh verbally abused and threatened him. PTI COR SAB IJT