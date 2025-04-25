UP Board declares results for classes 10, 12

Prayagraj, Apr 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council on Friday declared the results for examinations held for classes 10 and 12.

The overall pass percentage for class 10 students stood at 90.11 per cent, while for class 12, it was 81.15 per cent, Director of Education (Secondary) Mahendra Dev announced at the council's headquarters here.

Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun emerged as the top scorer in the class 10 examination, securing 97.83 per cent marks, Dev said.

He said a total of 55 students secured positions among the top 10 ranks in the class 10 examination.

In the class 12 examination, Mehak Jaiswal of Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Prayagraj secured the top position with 97.20 per cent marks.

Dev said 30 class 12 students were among the top 10. PTI RAJ CDN RHL