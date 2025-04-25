UP Board results announced: Yash Pratap Singh and Mehak Jaiswal top class 10, 12 respectively

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council on Friday declared the results for examinations held for classes 10 and 12.

The overall pass percentage for class 10 students stood at 90.11 per cent, while for class 12, it was 81.15 per cent, Director of Education (Secondary) Mahendra Dev announced at the council's headquarters here.

Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun emerged as the top scorer in the class 10 examination, securing 97.83 per cent marks, Dev said. He said a total of 55 students secured positions among the top 10 ranks in the class 10 examination.

In the class 12 examination, Mehak Jaiswal of Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Prayagraj secured the top position with 97.20 per cent marks. Dev said 30 class 12 students were among the top 10.

Girls outperformed boys in both classes.

In class 10, out of the 13,27,024 boys who appeared, 11,49,984 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 86.66.

In comparison, the 12,18,791 girls who took the examination had a notably higher success rate, with 11,44,138 of them clearing the exam with a pass percentage of 93.87.

Dev highlighted this disparity while announcing the results. He pointed out that "the pass percentage of girls among the total examinees is 7.21 more than the pass percentage of boys." Dev provided details about the examination process and said, "The evaluation of answer sheets was done by 92,594 examiners in the high school (class 10) examinations held at 8,140 examination centres between February 24 and March 12, 2025, and a total of 25,45,815 candidates appeared for the examination." In class 12, the passing percentage of girls surpassed that of boys by 9.77, Dev said.

Of the 13,87,263 boys who appeared for the Intermediate (class 12) examination, 10,62,616 students passed, achieving a pass percentage of 76.60.

Conversely, the 12,11,297 girls who appeared for the same examination demonstrated a much higher success rate. A total of 10,46,158 girls passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 86.37, Dev said.

Overall, a total of 25,98,560 candidates appeared for the class 12 examination, with the combined pass percentage standing at 81.15.

Dev also informed that the evaluation of the answer sheets for the class 12 examination, conducted at 8,140 centres between February 24 and March 12, was carried out by 56,066 examiners.