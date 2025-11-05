UP Board exams from Feb 18 to Mar 12

Prayagraj(UP), Nov 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) on Wednesday announced the schedule for high school and intermediate examinations for 2026, an official said.

According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, high school and intermediate examinations will begin simultaneously on February 18, 2026, and conclude on March 12, 2026.

The process of determining examination centres is underway, he said.

A total of 2,750,843 students have registered for the high school examination, while 2,479,341 students have filled out forms for the intermediate exam, Singh added. PTI RAJ CDN OZ OZ