UP Board to file FIR against those operating fake websites resembling its official portal

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh education board Wednesday asked students to be cautious about fake websites resembling its official portal and said it will lodge an FIR against those running such websites.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad secretary Bhagwati Singh that these fake portals have replicated content and photographs from the official websites, causing confusion among candidates.

"We will soon file an FIR against those operating fake websites that look similar to our official site," Singh told PTI.

In a statement, the UP Board warned the students about these fradulent websites with domain names such as upmsp-edu.in and upmsponline.in, saying these can mislead people.

The board also asked people to avoid relying on any information, links or payment options available on these fake websites, clarifying that it has no connection with such activities.