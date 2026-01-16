UP Board to make vocational education mandatory in Classes 9 and 11 from 2026

Prayagraj, Jan 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has decided to make vocational education compulsory for students of Classes 9 and 11 starting from the academic session 2026, in a bid to better link school education with employability, officials said Friday.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said subject committees have approved and submitted curricula for vocational trades such as information technology and allied fields, electronics, apparel, beauty and wellness.

He said subject experts developed the employment-oriented curricula through multiple rounds of meetings under the guidance of Additional Secretary Satyendra Kumar Singh and Skand Shukla.

According to Singh, the curricula approved by the expert committees focus on current technological requirements, industry expectations and enhancing students' employability.

Practical, skill-based and job-oriented content has been incorporated to ensure students gain relevant competencies. The initiative is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy and will promote skill development, self-reliance and vocational proficiency among students, he said.

It is a meaningful step towards connecting school education with employment, imparting practical knowledge to students and preparing them for future challenges. Work on developing curricula for additional vocational trades is currently underway, he added.

Singh said the Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal, provided support in preparing the courses. Several subject experts, including Sanjeev Kumar Arya, Virendra Nath Shukla, Dr Aditi Goswami, Dr Dilip Singh and Dr Avinash Pandey, also contributed to the process.