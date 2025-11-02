UP boat accident: Death toll rises to 3 with recovery of 2 more bodies; 6 still missing

Bahraich (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Two bodies were recovered on Sunday evening, four days after a boat capsized in the Kaudiyala river near Bharathapur village here, taking the death toll to three, officials said.

According to police, six villagers are still missing after the boat carrying 22 people overturned in the river on Wednesday evening.

Thirteen passengers were rescued that night, while the body of a 60-year-old woman was recovered earlier.

According to police sources, the bodies of boatman Shivnandan (50) and a passenger, Suman (28), were found by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams about three to four kilometres downstream, near the Lakhimpur district border.

Officials said the recovered bodies were identified by family members and villagers before being sent for post-mortem examination.

Rescue operations by the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Flood PAC teams are continuing to locate the remaining six missing persons.

Continuous rainfall and strong river currents have made the search operation challenging, officials added.