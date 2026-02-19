UP: Bodies of man, missing transgender person found in Ballia house; murder-suicide suspected

Ballia (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) The bodies of a 30-year-old man and a 65-year-old transgender person, who was missing for two days, were recovered from a house in the Bairia area here on Thursday, with police suspecting that the man killed the latter before committing suicide.

Police officials said Vijay Gupta allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling hook in his room on the third floor of his house in Raniganj town under the Bairia police station area on Wednesday night.

When his family members went to wake him up on Thursday morning, they found the door of his room open and his body hanging from the ceiling. They immediately informed the police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad Singh said police reached the spot after receiving the information and conducted a search of the house. During the search, the blood-stained body of Rekha (65), a transgender person from Bihar who had been missing for two days, was found on the roof of the house.

Singh said Rekha went missing on Tuesday and members of the transgender community had lodged a complaint at Bairia police station.

A native of Chapra in Bihar, Rekha was living in a rented house in Raniganj town, he said.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the SHO said.

"Prima facie, it appears that Vijay killed Rekha and later committed suicide. CCTV footage shows that the missing person was last seen entering Vijay's house. As police scrutiny intensified, he allegedly took the extreme step," Singh said.