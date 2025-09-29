UP: Bodies of teen girl, man found hanging from tree in Lalitpur; police suspect suicide

Lalitpur (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl and a man were found hanging from a tree in a village here, with police suspecting that the two died by suicide.

According to police, Manisha Sahariya, from Nagwas village and Sitaram Sahariya (20), a resident of Alapur village, were in a relationship and had gone missing from their homes on Sunday evening.

Their bodies were found hanging from a tree in Pipra village in the Jakhaura area, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said. Jakhaura Station House Officer (SHO) Harishchandra said the girl's family had lodged a complaint on Sunday evening accusing Sitaram of kidnapping her. While police had launched a search for the couple, the Pipra village head informed on Sunday night about the bodies hanging from a tree in the fields.

Two mobile phones, an empty pesticide packet, and some food was recovered from the spot, the officer said.

"It appears that both may have consumed pesticide before hanging themselves,' the SHO said.

After a post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to their families and further investigation is underway, police said.