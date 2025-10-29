UP: Bodies of two missing teenagers recovered

Chandauli (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Bodies of two teenagers, who had gone missing after a boat capsized in the Chandraprabha river in Chandauli district, have been recovered, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 27 during Chhath Puja celebrations when a boat carrying several youths overturned while sailing in the Chandraprabha river near Kodochak village.

Three teenagers had gone missing after the boat capsized, according to the police.

While the body of one victim, Arun, had been recovered on the night of the incident, the bodies of the remaining two, Piyush (15) and Yash (16), were recovered from the river on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Baburi Station House Officer Surya Prakash Mishra said Arun and Yash were residents of Dabri Kala village, while Piyush Sonkar had come to his maternal home to celebrate Chhath, the SHO added.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he said.