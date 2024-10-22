UP: Bodies of unidentified woman, child found in Fatehpur

Banda (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) The bodies of an unidentified woman and a one-year-old girl were found dumped in the bushes along a drain at a village in neighbouring Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies were found near Bajapur village in the Malwan area on Monday evening, prompting an investigation into the matter, they said Both victims appear to have been murdered and their bodies discarded in the bushes, a police officer said.

"A woman, aged around 25 years, and a one-year-old girl were found dead around 7 pm on Monday in the bushes by the drain adjacent to the fields of Bajapur village, following information from locals," Fatehpur Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra told PTI.

The bodies seem to be two to three days old. It appears that both were killed with a sharp weapon before being thrown into the bushes, Mishra added.

The officer said that the bodies have been sent to a morgue.

Efforts are underway to gather information on any missing women and children from nearby police stations and neighbouring districts, he said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ