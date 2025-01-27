Bodies of couple found hanging from tree in Bulandshahr's Pandrawal village

Bulandshahr: An unmarried couple was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Monday, police said.

Officials said the bodies of Karan (25) and Khushi (19), from Pandrawal village in Chhatari area, were found on the outskirts of the village.

Dibai Circle Officer (CO) Shobhit Kumar said police reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident.

The bodies of a man and a woman were hanging from a mango tree. A forensic team was called to collect evidence from the site, he added.

Preliminary investigations suggest they committed suicide, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal action is underway, the CO said.