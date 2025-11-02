UP: Bodies of youth, girl found in Bijnor five days after they went missing

Bijnor (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) The bodies of a 19-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl, both of whom were missing for the past five days, were found with rope marks around their necks in an orchard along the Bijnor-Chandpur road here, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer Gautam Rai said the youth, Nikhil (19), and the girl, Chanchal (15), were residents of Daranagar. Chanchal lived in a house opposite Nikhil's.

Their bodies were found in a mango orchard near Lakkhiwala village on Saturday night, he said.

Nikhil and Chanchal had been missing since October 27 and their families had reported them missing. Police were searching for them when the bodies were found, Rai said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha said both bodies had rope marks around their necks, indicating that the two hanged themselves. The rope later snapped, causing the bodies to fall to the ground.

Police said the bodies appeared to be two to three days old and were partially decomposed. Parts of the girl's hand were eaten by wild animals.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV