UP: Body found floating in pond in Amethi

Amethi, Nov 22 (PTI) A body was found floating in a pond near a temple in Sangrampur area here on Wednesday, police said.

The man was identified as Abhishek Mishra (35), a resident of Khairona village, they said.

Station House Officer of Sangarmpur Police Station Sri Ram said, "The body was retrieved from the pond near Kalikan Dham temple in the morning." It has been sent for a postmortem examination, he said.

"We are trying to contact the family members of the deceased," the SHO added. PTI COR CDN RHL