UP: Body of 17-yr-old girl found in pit in Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a pit on the edge of a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, Reshmi (17), daughter of Hari Prasad Vishwakarma from Sadkahiya village, left home late on Monday evening to defecate. When she did not return till late at night, her family members started searching for her. They found her body in a pit on the edge of a field on Tuesday, police said.

Local SHO Durgesh Kumar Singh said police registered a case after sending the body for post-mortem.