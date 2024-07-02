UP: Body of 27-year-old university professor found in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) The body of a 27-year-old assistant professor was recovered with "knife marks on the neck" from a private university here on Monday, police said.

Police said prima facie it looks to be a case of suicide, they said.

The body of Dr Aditi Mehrotra (27), working as an Assistant professor in the pathology department of Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), located on Delhi Road, was found dead in a room in the guest house, Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Bhadoria.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and took the body in its custody, Bhadoria said, adding there were knife marks on her neck.

He said the body was later sent for post-mortem and the family was informed.

Initial investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide but the actual reason of the death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem, Bhadoria said.

The forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot, he said.

Police said that Mehrotra, a resident of Haryana's Rewari district joined the university on June 16 this year, and since then, she has been staying at the guest house on campus.

On hearing the news of Mehrotra's death, the family reached Moradabad from Rewari.

Her father Dr Navneet Mehrotra said he had called her last night but she neither received the call nor called him back.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil also reached the spot. Further investigation in the matter is underway, officials said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY