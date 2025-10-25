UP: Body of 38-year-old mentally ill man found hanging from tree in Kushinagar, suicide suspected

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) The body of a 38-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a village here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shyam Sundar, a resident of Balkudia village in Kushinagar district, was reportedly suffering from mental illness, police said.

According to police, Shyam Sundar left for his farm at 4 am on Saturday. Later in the morning, villagers found his body hanging from a tree in a litchi orchard adjacent to his farm in Nebua Naurangia area.

Police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide. The deceased man, a bachelor, was mentally unwell according to his family, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.