UP: Body of blade attacker on run found floating in Ganga in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A reward-carrying criminal accused of slicing a woman with a blade was found dead in the Ganga here, lice said.

Abdul alias Saif carried a reward of Rs 25,000 and was the prime accused in the attack that took place in the Kotwali Katra police station area earlier this month.

Around 4 pm on Tuesday, his body was found floating in the Ganga near the Maharshi Dayanand Public School behind the district hospital.

Police officers rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it for a post-mortem.

ASP Nitesh Singh told PTI that the exact cause of death was not yet known.

"The matter is being investigated." According to police, on December 5, Abdul allegedly sliced a Hindu girl in the neck with a blade. She was rushed to a hospital and was later referred to Varanasi for further treatment.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained.

The incident sparked protests by Hindu outfits, who demanded immediate arrest of the attacker.

SP Somen Verma constituted four teams to arrest Abdul, and raids were conducted at multiple locations, leading to the arrest of nine alleged associates of Abdul. PTI COR KIS VN ARI