UP: Body of child found stuffed inside metal box near Bareilly highway

Bareilly (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) The body of a minor boy was found stuffed inside a metal box dumped near bushes under the Nakatia river bridge along the Delhi–Lucknow National Highway in Bareilly’s Izzatnagar area on Tuesday, police said.

A foul smell emanating from the box prompted locals to alert the police.

“When the box was opened, the body of a boy was recovered. Initial signs suggest he may have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped here,” Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Manush Parikh said.

A forensic team was called to the spot and several crucial clues have been collected, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya has formed four teams to crack the case.

The police said a blanket, along with packets of snacks and biscuits, were found inside the box.

Investigators suspect the child, aged around 8-10, may have been lured with snacks before being killed. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem, they said.

The Izzatnagar police are probing the case from multiple angles, including murder, kidnapping and the possibility of occult-related activity, as certain items found in the box have raised suspicion.

Efforts are underway to establish the child’s identity.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and all missing-person reports filed in surrounding localities are being scrutinised, police added. PTI CORR ABN NB