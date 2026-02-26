UP: Body of constable found hanging at police quarters in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) The body of a 28-year-old constable was found hanging at his official quarters in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, Kashiram, a native of Bihar’s Kishanganj district was posted as a constable at the Bihari Garh police station for the past 11 months.

Station House Officer (SHO) Akshay Sharma said when Kashiram did not report for duty on Thursday, attempts were made to contact him over phone but there was no response.

"Another constable was then sent to his quarters, where Kashiram was found hanging," Sharma said.

His family members have been informed and they are on their way to Bihari Garh, the officer added.

Investigations are underway and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the SHO said.