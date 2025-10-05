UP: Body of man found hanging in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree on Sunday in Shivratanganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, police said.

According to police, Dharmendra Yadav (35), who was a resident of Rajapur village, worked as a daily wage labourer.

He was found hanging from a tree in a garden near the village.

Shivratanganj Station Officer Vivek Singh said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be ascertained only after the report.