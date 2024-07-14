UP: Body of man found near railway track in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man was found on the side of a railway track on Sunday morning here, police said.

The police identified the victim as Monu, a resident of Pure Raja village, they said.

SHO of Fursatganj police station Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. But the police found injury marks on Monu's head.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation will be taken up when they receive a complaint from the victim's family, Yadav said.