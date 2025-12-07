UP: Body of man, mother found in locked house; 'both vomited before death'

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his 75-year-old mother were found dead on separate cots inside their house in Bara Haveli Khalsa village here on Sunday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said police entered the locked premises by scaling a wall and recovered the bodies of Vijay Mishra alias Makardhwaj, and his mother Maula Devi.

"Both had vomited before death," the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

"Prima facie, the deaths appear to be due to consumption of a poisonous substance. The exact cause will be clear after the postmortem report," the ASP said.