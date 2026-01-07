UP: Body of man recovered from Gomti River in Amethi; probe underway

Amethi (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old man was recovered from the Gomti River in the Shukul Bazar area here, with police suspecting he was murdered, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Ramesh Kumar Mallah, a resident of Khemmau Mallahan ka Purwa village, had left his house on Tuesday evening but did not return till the next morning, prompting his family to search for him.

Family members and villagers later found a slipper, bloodstains and signs of bloodshed on the riverbank near the village and informed the police. On reaching the spot, the police recovered the body from the river with the help of locals.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musafirkhana) Atul Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, adding that the circumstances appeared suspicious and will be probed.

"Further investigation and necessary action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received," he added.