UP: Body of missing 9-year-old boy found in pond; family alleges death linked to occult practices

Mathura (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Police have found in a pond the body a 9-year-old boy who had gone missing from a village here a week ago, with family members alleging that his death may be linked to occult practices, officials said on Wednesday.

The body of Dushyant, a student of Class 6, was found floating in a pond in the Taroli Junabi village in the Chhata area on Tuesday. He had gone missing on February 18.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the boy, from Bargawan village in Agra, had come to stay with his mother, Sanju, at her parental home on February 10.

The family was preparing to attend a relative’s wedding in Vrindavan on February 21 when the child had gone.

According to police, Dushyant told his grandmother, Savitri, that he was going out to play around noon on February 18 but did not return home.

His uncle, Nand Kishore, lodged a missing persons complaint after family members and villagers failed to trace him following an extensive search.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from the village showed the child walking alone towards the outskirts, but no further leads emerged, police said.

The recovery of the child's body triggered grief and anger among family members.

Kishore alleged that his nephew may have been killed by a ''tantrik'' (exorcist) for occult rituals, claiming there were burn marks on the child’s face and limbs that needed investigation.

He also referred to a similar incident in the village two years ago when another child’s body was found in a pond under suspicious circumstances.

ASP Rawat said a post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the exact cause of death will be ascertained based on the report.

He said all possible angles, including those raised by the family, are being examined. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ