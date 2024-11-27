UP: Body of missing minor recovered from field in Deoria

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) The body of a missing girl was found in a field with neck injuries in Deoria district on Wednesday, police said.

The girl, aged around 12-13 years, had come to a village to attend a relative's wedding with her family on Tuesday. She went missing from the wedding venue, leading to an unsuccessful overnight search by her family, police said.

On Wednesday morning, her semi-naked body was found in a farm with her garments scattered nearby, they said. The police also found visible neck injuries.

Bhatni SHO Ashwani Pradhan, Circle Officer Bhatpar Rani Shivpratap Singh and Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma met the family, locals and the village head and took their statement.

SP Sharma said, "The deceased was found in suspicious circumstances within Bhatni police station's jurisdiction." Based on the family's allegation of murder and suspected rape, police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR KIS HIG