UP: Body of missing woman found near pond; 1 detained

Jhansi (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) The body of a 55-year-old woman, who had gone missing a day earlier, was found near a pond here on Tuesday, police said.

Sheela, a resident of Babina area, went to the fields on Monday afternoon but did not return home, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) B B G T S Murthy said.

Despite an overnight search by her family members, Sheela could not be traced. On Tuesday morning, villagers spotted her blood-stained body lying near a pond outside the village and informed the police, the SSP added.

According to the family members, Sheela had a dispute with her nephew a few days ago over a pathway through their agricultural land, which is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, a youth from the neighbourhood has been detained for questioning, the SSP said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, and further investigation is underway, the police said.