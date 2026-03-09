UP: Body of unidentified man found in Lucknow

Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in front of the Teele Wali Masjid here on Monday, police said.

No visible injury marks were present on the body, and efforts are being made to identify the deceased, they said.

Information regarding a man's body lying at the e-rickshaw stand in front of the Teele Wali Masjid was received at the Chowk police station, following which a team reached the spot, an officer said.

The body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination, police said.

The man was approximately 38 to 40 years old, and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI NAV APL APL